Enter For Your Chance to Win a 2017/2018 Mountain Collective Pass

By Snowboard Magazine |
Snow is officially falling in the mountains, which means the 2017/18 season is almost upon us. If you are anything like us, you are more than ready, perhaps even re-watching some of your favorite videos at this very moment. But it takes more than just being excited for your winter to really come to fruition. You need a pass.

The Mountain Collective is dedicated to the best season, every season. With just one pass unlock access to 51,306 acres to explore across 16 world-class destinations, covering 2,517 trails, with no blackout dates, ever.

Enter this exclusive contest for your chance to be a part of the greatest secret on the mountain and win two of the most coveted season passes available– one for you and one for a friend of your choice. Enter now.

The Mountain Collective Pass Giveaway

MountainCollective.com

