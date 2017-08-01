Provisions 037: Six camping essentials to elevate your outdoor experience

It’s hard to believe that we are already half of the way through 2017. It seems as if it was just yesterday we were finally putting our boards away for the season, and only shortly before then that we welcomed 2017 with welcome arms. However, just because we are cranking through the warmer months does not mean that it is time to give up on summer all just yet. This week in Provisions we highlight some of our favorite camping essentials designed to elevate your outdoor experience. With everything from multi-functioning flashlights, to water jugs and cross-over boots, we have your camping needs covered. And as always, don’t forget to check out the The 2017 Product Collection or 2017 Interactive Brand Guides while you’re at it.

VSSL Supply Kit

It’s not every day that you hear of a brand that’s reinventing something as standard as the flashlight, but that’s exactly what VSSL Outdoor Utility Tools has done. By utilizing the wasted space of traditional flashlights, VSSL has come up with a high-powered LED light that now also doubles as a compact and efficient way of transporting essential outdoor gear. Each VSSL pack has a particular set of rations, allowing users to choose their particular VSSL light depending on the outdoor adventure ahead of them. The VSSL Supply Kit comes with a survival musts like a compass, 6-hour beeswax candle, a razor blade, 6 Aquatabs® water purification tablets, a wire saw, an emergency whistle, waterproof matches, tinder Quik® fire starters, fishing Gear, a signaling Mirror, 25′ of marine grade rope, reflective trail markers, a P38 military GI Type can opener, and first aid supplies.

But now: $99.50

Forsake Trail

Forsake was founded by two college friends after they left school on the East Coast to follow their passion for snow in the Rockies. The two quickly came to realize that their passions were putting wear and tear on their gear, and often found themselves forced to choose between style and function, especially when it came to footwear. Hiking boots weren’t practical for every day use, and casual shoes just wouldn’t cut it daily abuse in their environment of choice. Thus, Forsake Shoes were born, the perfect blend of style and function for the outdoor enthusiast that needs gear that will stand up to the rigor of life.

BUY NOW: $149.95

YETI Rambler Gallon Jug

Say hello the first and last insulated jug you will ever need. With over an inch of insulation in the lid, and double vacuum-sealed sides, the Rambler gallon jug from YETI will keep your hot liquids hot, and the cold, cold. Guaranteed. Not to mention that the jug has the same 18/8 stainless steel construction as the rest of the Rambler line, making this thing damn near indestructible.

Buy now: $129

The North Face Men’s Dryzzle Jacket

A common theme can be drawn through some of the great survival stories of our time: staying dry. If you are in a bad situation, water in the wrong places can quickly tilt the odds away from your favor. At the very least, being wet isn’t that fun. Enter The North Face Dryzzle Jacket. As the entry level GORE-TEX® offering from TNF, you can get top of the line waterproofing and breathability at a price that keeps your jaw off the floor. The Dryzzle also boasts an active fit, which cuts out excess material through the torso and under the arms, thus keeping everything tight when cinching down backpacks or a fly vest.

Buy now: $199

Outdoor Tech Kodiak 2.0

Off the grid, off the map, or just out to lunch with no outlet nearby, the Kodiak 2.0 Power Bank has you covered with its rugged, portable design, dual power outlets, and 6000 mAh of charge capacity. A waterproof, dustproof, shockproof housing means you can recharge your phone, GoPro, or your other devices pretty much anywhere. The Kodiak 2.0 also has 6-LED light with high, low, and emergency strobe (aka techno dance) mode.

Buy now: $49.95

Rumpl Puffy Blanket

Made from the same fabric as your favorite premium sleeping bag, the Rumpl Puffy Blanket is here to keep you warm regardless of the outdoor adventures you choose. The Puffy Blanket feature durable water resistance treated 20D ripstop polyester on the front with 20D ripstop nylon on the back, so you can enjoy your blanket with confidence that it will stand up to the elements. Need to steady your conscious? A percentage of all sales benefit 1% For The Planet and the Raincoast Conservation Foundation.

Buy now: $129

See also: Provisions 036: Six essentials for pow hunting with Hana Beaman