Provisions 041: 5 great midweight jackets for the coming season

Everyone loves a great midweight jacket. They are the perfect layer for those fall days when the temperature starts to drop, but the mercury hasn’t quite reached the full-on winter jacket territory. These jackets become your trusted companion, you bring them with you on all of your apple picking outings, or even just when bar hopping around town with the crew. This week in Provisions we picked out a handful of our favorite releases for this coming season. With everything from the softest fleece, to the most packable insulated jackets available, this week’s Provisions is guaranteed to have you covered this fall no matter what type of adventure you embark on. Dive in below to check out this week’s Provisions.

The North Face Tech Sherpa Hoody

Is there a cozier-looking jacket to sit around a campfire with? We think not. The Men’s Tech Sherpa hoodie has all the feels with its warm fleece, faux-Sherpa body, and split kangaroo hand pockets. The extra zip utility pocket is also nice for flashlight storage … or holding onto your flask. When you get home from being in the outdoors for so long, toss it in the washing machine so it’s ready for your next adventure.

Buy now: $120

Patagonia Nano-Air® Light Hoody

Perfect for fall days on the mountain while the snow is still getting good, your next fly fish outing, or kayak adventure on the lake, the Patagonia Nano-Air® Light Hoody is the one to grab if you’re after total comfort and a sporty look. Because of its stretchy and lightweight fabric, you can move naturally, and you’ll barely notice it’s there. Suddenly feeling a little sprinkle come on? The durable water repellent (DWR) treatment will keep you dry and will remove the moisture quickly. Great on its own, or with a layer or two underneath for added warmth. As a tip, if you’re not a fan of slim-fit, consider ordering one size up.

Buy now: $249

Burton Mallett Bomber Jacket

Bombers started making a serious comeback a couple years ago. We’re happy that the trend is here to stay. The Burton Mallett Bomber Jacket, with water-repellent fabric, is heavy on the warmth scale, will repel light moisture from snow or rain, and offers a classic style. You’ll soon appreciate the subtle, yet important details, like the quilted pattern, rib-knit collar, patch-on chest pocket, and zippered hand-warming pockets. When the leaves change color, so does your apparel. Time to swap in the Burton Mallett Bomber.

Buy now: $149.95

686 Waterproof Hoody

We know snowboarding in those old, ratty hoodies from high school is nostalgic. But, it’s time to let them go. Up your game this fall with the 686 Waterproof Hoody. It’s similar to those ancient pieces of cotton from way back when, but is 5,000 times better — and that’s because it offers infiDRY® 5K fabric and DWR treatment so your back doesn’t get all wet when you catch an edge shaking off all that rust from summer. To help with that, make a new snowboard playlist to pump up your adrenaline. If you don’t have Bluetooth headphones yet, you’re going to love the zippered audio pocket and outlet.

Buy now: $100

Oakley Chambers Jacket

Prefer a more low-profile look? Oakley’s Chambers Jacket is perfect to rock for first days on the mountain or strolling through town in winter-approaching temps. The interior is made of Primaloft® Luxe fill and has an inner storm flap to keep you feeling ultra-warm on those windy and chilly chairlift rides, while the elastic binding cuffs and tight bottom hem drawcord also ensure that no heat escapes. You’re going to love the feeling of the 100% Nylon DWR Microlight Ripstop fabric. It’s soft to the touch, repels water, and has a clean, conservative look.

Buy now: $150

