Provisions 041: 9 Headphones to Try This Winter

We’ve all been there. Your favorite song is playing and you’re in your zone on the mountain, at work, in the gym. Then comes the bridge, your favorite part, and all the sudden you hear a static, flat sound, and you immediately have to scramble to your music player to change the song or turn it down. This is usually the case with any free pair of headphones you’ve received. With how much we’re all plugged in, audio quality is important. Here’s our roundup of some of the best headphones on the market, so you can give your ears the listening pleasure they deserve. Trust us, there’s a difference.

Buds and Earphones

There are situations where over-the-ear headphones are bit bulky. Days when you’re riding with your helmet or when you’re on your Saturday afternoon run… In those cases, a lighter headphone will suit you best. Below are a few we recommend.

1. Skullcandy Smokin Buds 2

The Skullcandy Smokin Buds 2 Headphones make so much sense. Instead of normal earbud cords that just get caught in your jacket zipper, The Uproar Wireless Headphones wrap behind your neck, while the built-in remote sits right below your jawline so you can easily turn up your favorite Slayer song. If the Skullcandy Smokin Buds 2 can stay in while Mark McMorris is throwing his backside triple cork 1440s, they’ll stay in for whatever you’re doing while you wear them.

Buy now: $29.99

2. The House of Marley Voyage BT

Totally sweat-proof, the House of Marley Voyage BT Headphones are the ones to go with if you suffer from hyperhidrosis or just need a sweet-sounding headphone that’s going to stay put during your outdoor adventures. With the angled ergonomic fit, the House of Marley Voyage BT aren’t going to pop out when you’re slashing your way down the mountain, hiking your next 14er, or experiencing unexpected turbulence during your flight. With the House of Marley Voyages in your ear, the next thing you know, you’ll be singing’ don’t worry about a thing …

Buy now: $99.99

3. Sol Republic Amps Air

They fit in your ear, and they fit in your pocket. The Sol Republic Amps Air might be small in size, but they’re big in sound. You simply stick these Bluetooth gadgets in your ear, link them up with your phone or computer, find your favorite Spotify playlist, and hit play for an incredible music experience. The Sol Republic Amps Air are also sweat- and rain-resistant, so no need to pull them out once it starts to get weatherly.

Buy now: $149.99

Best Over-The-Ear Headphones

Not so into the buds? The below can be worn over your favorite beanie on the mountain and off.

4. Skullcandy Uproar Wireless

Skullcandy, as a company, was ideated on a chairlift when the founder was disturbed by the fact that he had to unplug every time a call was coming in. The result? The motivation that led to the production of a headphone that allows you to easily switch between a phone call and your music with the touch of a button. And the first headphone company completely catered for snowboarders and skaters. The Skullcandy Uproar Wireless Headphones are a sleek, lightweight design that allows you to call, track, and easily control volume via their infamous built-in microphone and remote.

Buy now: $49.99

5. House of Marley Positive Vibrations 2 Wireless

There are many reasons we love House of Marley headphones. Namely, with every purchase, the company plants one tree through their partnership with OneTreePlanted.Org. They craft their headphones with mindfully sourced materials including bamboo, FSC™ certified wood, recycled aluminum, plastic, and fabrics. And, their “Signature Sound” technology delivers a precision-smooth sound. Try the House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless for their comfortable ear cushions, a sleek wood and aluminum construction, and beautiful sound.

Buy now: $79.99

6. Kicker Tabor BlueTooth Headphones

Ready for a serious upgrade? The Kicker Tabor Bluetooth Headphones might just be the ones. They’re wireless, but the quality they give off is a whole lot more than what you’re probably used to. No getting wrapped up in cords while you’re jamming out with these on your noggin. The ergonomically designed controls allow for hands-free calling, and with a 10-hour battery life, you’re set for a full work-day or shred-sesh. When they are in need of a charge, simply plug them into any USB port for two and half hours to charge them back up.

Buy now: $129.95

7. Sol Republic Tracks HD2

It’s the look of the Sol Republic Tracks HD2 that really have us going, but the sound they offer is right up there too. The cushioned ear cups aren’t too big, while the sleek, metallic design offers a little more steez while you get your sound on. The headband, made with Flextech™ advanced polymer, is more bendy and durable than your average headphone, so there’s no need to fret if you carelessly toss them your pack. Need more validation? Take it from REZZ, Lil Jon, and Steve Aoki, who rock them on and off stage.

Buy now: $99.99

8. Wicked Audio Endo

I’m all ’bout that bass, ’bout that bass, no treble. Wicked Audio has been delivering, well, just that since 1994. They boast earth-shattering bass, top-of-the-line sound, and an eight- to nine-hour our battery life. If you’re moving around a lot, check out the Wicked Audio Endo. They have a long Bluetooth range, so you can listen to your device while physically being 32 feet away from it.

Buy now: $44.99

9. Bose QuietComfort 35

You gotta hand it to Bose. Their noise-cancelling headphones can be a real lifesaver on a plane when a crying baby won’t shut up, a work-friend is playing a song you don’t like, or just when you’re trying to get some shut-eye because your roommate is blasting the TV. Do these sound like situations you often find yourself in? Opt for the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones because they … What? … What? Sorry, can’t hear you.

Buy now: $329.95

