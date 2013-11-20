A-Side | B-Side: Tuned in to Jack Mitrani

By Kelli Lynn Hargrove |

It’s no secret that Jack Mitrani is pretty passionate about his music. Anyone familiar with the Frends crew— Scotty Lago, Danny Davis, Luke Mitrani, Kevin Pearce, Mason Aguirre, Eric Jackson, Mikkel Bang & Greg Bretz— knows that their musical roots run deep, to the point that the group introduced their own music festival in Vermont, The Frendly Gathering, and launched a headphone company to boot. So here’s your chance to tune-in and listen to the soundtracks that get Jack stoked to ride.

A-Side is a playlists straight from the slopes of New Zealand; B-Side is simply a compilation of some of Mitrani’s favorite tunes. Listen, download, snowboard.

mitrani-asidebside Photo courtesy of Burton | Photo by Jeff Curtes
New Zealand’s best Random greatness

