A-Side | B-Side: Tuned in to Jack Mitrani

It’s no secret that Jack Mitrani is pretty passionate about his music. Anyone familiar with the Frends crew— Scotty Lago, Danny Davis, Luke Mitrani, Kevin Pearce, Mason Aguirre, Eric Jackson, Mikkel Bang & Greg Bretz— knows that their musical roots run deep, to the point that the group introduced their own music festival in Vermont, The Frendly Gathering, and launched a headphone company to boot. So here’s your chance to tune-in and listen to the soundtracks that get Jack stoked to ride.

A-Side is a playlists straight from the slopes of New Zealand; B-Side is simply a compilation of some of Mitrani’s favorite tunes. Listen, download, snowboard.

Photo courtesy of Burton | Photo by Jeff Curtes

New Zealand’s best Random greatness