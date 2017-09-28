The documentary soon to be released by Almo Films does a much better job of representing Thomas’s incredibly adaptive snowboarding prowess than my words ever could, but I can say with certainty that I witnessed a great friend of mine take his big mountain game forward with a huge leap in progression. Something that would take most pro riders five to ten seasons in a helicopter took Thomas three trips to Alaska on foot. We climbed that mountain, and Thomas rode Storm Troopers just as good or better than any pro in the world. And while he was served a slice of humble pie at the end, the experience taught him exactly where that edge of possibility is, and what happens when you step over the line; triumphs and failures, all without the physical or mental safety net of a helicopter.

For me the greatest lesson from our experience was in devotion and determination. Thomas may be a professional snowboarder, but he still pays for all of his travel out of pocket and is far from having a Red Bull helicopter budget. Nor does he want one. He believes that the style in which you do something is important, and we both agree that the ground-up style suits us best. We live in tents and trucks so we can afford to make our dreams a reality. We cut corners on costs and sacrifice many conveniences, but at the end of the season, our ambitions feel more than fulfilled. Thomas’s recent progression in big mountain snowboarding is a profound testament and accomplishment. It speaks to the seemingly impossible being nothing short of possible after all.