Have you ever had the opportunity to visit places water.org helps?

We haven’t done that. We’ve been talking about it. Water.org, to give a quick rundown of what they do, they’ve gone head-on at the global water crisis, and that’s really serious. There are over a billion people on earth that lack access to clean water. Every 20 seconds, a child dies of waterborne illness. Really heavy, heartbreaking realities.

One of the things I think can be a little bit weird in today’s culture, people can line up behind a cause so easily. There’s a lot of people that overestimate their capabilities. We wanted to be really modest about what we could do, specifically about solving the global water crisis.

We know that we can promote water, because Bryan, Austin, and the people that join us in advocating for it, and what they do every day is promoting stuff really well. That’s what they’re good at. So we want to make sure we’re being useful in the way that we’re useful. Water.org is amazing at actually being effective at doing [water] wells.

A lot of times you’ll see a clever gimmick towards a photo shoot. I can think of literally over a 100 water nonprofits. That’s great…but if you think about it this way, what if 80 of those nonprofits that feel passionate about the cause were like, “Actually we’re going to dedicate our energy and our fundraising to the best people at actually solving this problem.” Would that impact look different? That’s really why we focus on water.org.

I used to work at the United States Agency for International Development. In that capacity, I learned a lot about a lot of nonprofits. They range in effectiveness. You look at, what portion of a donated dollar actually makes it work?

And what goes to a private jet…

Yeah, or what goes to CEO compensation of the “nonprofit”. Water.org is terrific about going head-on at the global water crisis. So we haven’t gone [to the places where water.org helps build wells]. We don’t really do it because we don’t want to go there for some kind of marketing or glory.

We do it because, and it sounds so fucking cheesy to say this, but it actually saves the lives of people who are getting this actual help. The best thing a lot of these people can do, us included, is just donating to the experts who are amazing at solving this problem.

Don’t go there and try to go, “Look what we spent. X thousands on this fucking flight. Then we stayed at this. Then we had to rent this car and we’re out doing this.” You look at the budget of that, and you’re like, “Oh cool, like Bryan, Austin, and Stephen [hypothetically] went to Ghana, and in the course of doing that, we did it shoestring, so it was only like $4,200.”