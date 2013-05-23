Windells completes renovation of BOB, its 12,000 sq ft indoor skate facility

Headed to camp at Windells this summer? You’re in for quite the treat. The crew has been hard at work to bring you a brand new BOB, the 12,000 sq ft indoors skate facility.

With a new look for 2013, BOB will have all you die hard skaters stoked with a completely renovated setup. When it comes to the details, Tim Windell and the Windells crew doesn’t mess around.

Bringing in seasoned professionals for the rebuild you can expect one of the best skate setups around. Lifeblood pro ,Steven Reeves, and Scott Everly, builder for X Games, Dew Tour and the Maloof Money Cup, are part of the team rebuilding BOB in the weeks leading up to June.

The street inspired remake will bring more variety to Windells’ campus, already known for its world class skate facilities, including stair sets, handrails, and ledges. The Olympic style trampolines and foam pit, a campus highlight, will be repositioned to allow more space for aerial training.

Haven’t registered yet? That’s a shame. Head over to windells.com and get your summer started off right. Trust us, it will be the best decision you’ve ever made.

Check out the BOB webcam to see the finished product.