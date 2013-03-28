Adult Camp: Windells – The “Funnest” Place on Earth!

Sure, snowboard camp is rad for 14 year olds, but it’s even better for adults. While the kids remain confined by camp boundaries and 10:00pm curfews, the adults get freedom and room to explore the local culture. And if you happen to find someone to make out with, you don’t have to sneak into the woods or under the skate ramp to do so. Of course, if you missed out on that chance during your youth, adult camp may just provide that opportunity again. During the coming weeks, we’re going to take a look at the best snowboard camp options for people who are old enough to buy cigs, lottery tickets, and nudie mags. We’ll start with Windells.

Windells adult campers out to sushi with Austen Sweetin, Cam Pierce, and Stevie Bell

Why it’s cool for adults, what sets it apart:

Windells says that they are the “funnest” place on earth. This applies to anyone, regardless of age. Adult campers can enjoy the best parts of camp and feel like a kid as much as they want, but do it in a way that suits their lifestyle. As fun as campus can be (and trust us, it’s amazing), Windells understands the need to explore and experience all that the Northwest has to offer while attending a camp session. So that’s what they aim to do: take campers on the best week long adventure they could imagine.

Nightlife:

There’s a lot of quirky bars on the side of Highway 26, off of which the camp is located, and Windells makes an effort to get off campus and let the adult campers check these out and experience the local scene. Camp is also only 40 minutes to Portland, so the adult crew heads down to the city to enjoy some of the best food and music the Northwest has to offer.

Other Activities:

Windells has a massive indoor skatepark with trampolines and a foam pit. The adult campers get to take over the indoor facilities after the kids go to bed. There’s also fireside hangouts in the backyard of the adult house, hot tub relaxing, and pool tournaments.

Accommodations:

The adult house sits right across the highway from main campus, giving adult campers some privacy and a place to call their own. It’s equipped with a full kitchen, pool table, living room, bedrooms, a hot tub, and a huge backyard.

Coaching Format:

Adults are given their own coaching groups with no more than 7 to 1 ration of camper to coach. Video review provides campers with a great visual aid to push their progression and help reach their goals

Number of other adult campers:

On average, 15-20 adult campers attend summer camp at Windells and is offered every session.

Cost: $2069 per session

http://windells.com/snowboard-camp/adult-snowboard-camp/

