Riders in Motion: The Exposure Action Gallery

Action.

It’s what flashes through our mind when we first think of snowboarding, and it’s the images that flutter behind our eyes at night as we sleep and dream. It’s the many pages ripped from the folds of a magazine and plastered over bedroom walls. It’s snow porn. It’s what feeds our insatiable desire to get out and experience the mountains.

Snowboard photography is inherently rooted in the action. It is engrained in the feeling of burning hot turns, of lofty airs and of bottomless powder fields. Action photography has the unique capability to take a still image and instill the feeling of movement. While we did not know what to expect as submissions began to come in, we knew that in order to have a shot, they needed to reach deep in our gut, twist that one nerve, and leave us with a burning desire to experience.

This past October, we first introduced our new photo competition, Exposure. Over the course of one month we accepted photo submissions from 804 unique photographers, ultimately totaling a staggering 4,060 photographs. Photos were submitted into one of four categories: Action, Lifestyle, Scenic, and Abstract, to be judged by a panel of Snowboard Magazine editors. One winner was chosen from each category, with a fifth People’s Choice category winner selected that spanned all four stylistic disciplines. While each of the four demanded a unique set of criteria and expectations for said group, one requirement spanned the photo competition: the photos needed to make us want to snowboard. We can say with confidence that these images brought us to great days on a snowboard, real or imagined, and we hope they can do the same for you.

From the selection of winners and standout submissions we blew off some steam during our party at X-Games in Aspen, before getting back to the grindstone to create Exposure: The Photo Competition Issue. Now, it’s time to share the photographs that became immortalized on the pages of that magazine.

A sincere thank you to all the photographers that participated in Exposure.

jody_wachniak

Ben Girardi

Location: Whistler, BC
Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Lens: EF 70-200 f/2.8L IS USM
F-stop: f/8.0
Focal Length: 160 mm
Shutter: 1/1250

20100316_benrice_robbiesell_029Exposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Robbie Sell

Location: Lake Tahoe, CA
Camera: Canon EOS 1D Mark II
Lens: EF 24-70mm f/2.8L USM
F-stop: f/7.1
Focal Length: 46 mm
Shutter: 1/320

Exposure photo competition snowboarding Snowboard Magazine John Webster photography

John Webster

Location: Cascade, ID
Camera: Canon EOS 7D
Lens: EF 50mm f/1.8L II
F-stop: f/7.1
Focal Length: 50 mm
Shutter: 1/2000

Joey Vosburgh, Roger's Pass, BC

Ryan Creary

Location: Rogers Pass, BC
Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Lens: EF 70-200mm f/4L USM
F-stop: f/4.0
Focal Length: 100 mm
Shutter: 1/640

2016_11_2_SOUTH_SISTER_DRU_BACK_RODEO_1 (1 of 1)Exposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Pete Alport

Location: Central Oregon backcountry
Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II
Lens: EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM
F-stop: f/8.0
Focal Length: 115 mm
Shutter: 1/1200

Exposure_Action_Gray_Thompson_Brighton_Resort_Sean_Kerrick_Sullivan-1Exposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Sean Kerrick Sullivan

Location: Brighton, UT
Camera: Canon EOS-1D Mark IV
Lens: EF 50mm f/1.4L USM
F-stop: f/6.3
Focal Length: 50 mm
Shutter: 1/60

BryanIguchi_ValdezAK_Moran_9784Exposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Adam Moran

Location: Valdez, AK
Camera: Canon EOS 5D mark III
Lens: EF 24-70 f/2.8L II USM
F-stop: f/5.0
Focal Length: 24 mm
Shutter: 1/1600

Joey Vosburgh, Roger's Pass, BC

Ryan Creary

Location: Rogers Pass, BC
Camera: Canon EOS 7D
Lens: EF 70-300 f/4-5.6L IS USM
F-stop: f/10.0
Focal Length: 116 mm
Shutter: 1/1250

JackHarris_CopCar_UticaMI_DominicPalarchio-9493Exposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Dominic Palarchio

Location: Utica, MI
Camera: Canon EOS 7D
Lens: Rokinon 8mm fisheye
F-stop: f/5.6
Focal Length: 8 mm
Shutter: 1/250

Eric Messier slashing the Fountain of Youth

Nathan Vetter

Location: Lake Tahoe, CA
Camera: Canon EOS 7D
Lens: EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM
F-stop: f/8.0
Focal Length: 70 mm
Shutter: 1/1250

BenGavelda_SBMag_Exposure

Ben Gavelda

Location: Whistler, BC
Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Lens: EF 300mm f/4.0L IS USM
F-stop: f/4.0
Focal Length: 300 mm
Shutter: 1/3200

Todd-Easterbrook_Exposure-Contest__005

Todd Easterbrook

Location: Pemberton, BC
Camera: Nikon D3
Lens: 80-200mm f/2.8
F-stop: f/7.1
Focal Length: 135 mm
Shutter: 1/1250

RedGerard_SilverthorneColorado_November2015Exposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Chad Otterstrom

Location: Silverthorne, CO
Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Lens: EF 24-70mm f/2.8L USM
F-stop: f/2.8
Focal Length: 32 mm
Shutter: 1/500

DrewSmalley_4x5_JonnySischo_MtHood_50x40x300Exposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Drew Smalley

Location: Mt. Hood, OR
Camera: Toyo 4×5 field
Lens: Nikkor 135mm
F-Stop: f/8.0
Film: Fujifilm Provia 100F
Focal Length: 135 mm
Shutter: 4 hours

Chile_SeanBlack_BryanIguchi_ExposureContest-3Exposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Sean Black

Location: Valle Nevado, CL
Camera: Sony ILCE-7S
Lens: 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OSS
F-stop: f/13.0
Focal Length: 105 mm
Shutter: 1/500

BradAndrew_CameronHamilton_MTBAKER_WAExposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Brad Andrew

Location: Mt. Baker, WA
Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Lens: EF 28-70mm f/2.8L USM
F-stop: f/8.0
Focal Length: 50 mm
Shutter: 1/1250

PartyBoard-1040Exposure-Action-Gallery-web-post

Tal Roberts

Location: McCall, ID
Camera: Nikon D700
Lens: 80-200mm f/2.8
F-stop: f/7.1
Focal Length: 100 mm
Shutter: 1/1250

