Riders in Motion: The Exposure Action Gallery

Action.

It’s what flashes through our mind when we first think of snowboarding, and it’s the images that flutter behind our eyes at night as we sleep and dream. It’s the many pages ripped from the folds of a magazine and plastered over bedroom walls. It’s snow porn. It’s what feeds our insatiable desire to get out and experience the mountains.

Snowboard photography is inherently rooted in the action. It is engrained in the feeling of burning hot turns, of lofty airs and of bottomless powder fields. Action photography has the unique capability to take a still image and instill the feeling of movement. While we did not know what to expect as submissions began to come in, we knew that in order to have a shot, they needed to reach deep in our gut, twist that one nerve, and leave us with a burning desire to experience.

This past October, we first introduced our new photo competition, Exposure. Over the course of one month we accepted photo submissions from 804 unique photographers, ultimately totaling a staggering 4,060 photographs. Photos were submitted into one of four categories: Action, Lifestyle, Scenic, and Abstract, to be judged by a panel of Snowboard Magazine editors. One winner was chosen from each category, with a fifth People’s Choice category winner selected that spanned all four stylistic disciplines. While each of the four demanded a unique set of criteria and expectations for said group, one requirement spanned the photo competition: the photos needed to make us want to snowboard. We can say with confidence that these images brought us to great days on a snowboard, real or imagined, and we hope they can do the same for you.

From the selection of winners and standout submissions we blew off some steam during our party at X-Games in Aspen, before getting back to the grindstone to create Exposure: The Photo Competition Issue. Now, it’s time to share the photographs that became immortalized on the pages of that magazine.

A sincere thank you to all the photographers that participated in Exposure.

View the Abstract, Scenic and Lifestyle galleries from Exposure

Location: Whistler, BC

Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark II

Lens: EF 70-200 f/2.8L IS USM

F-stop: f/8.0

Focal Length: 160 mm

Shutter: 1/1250

Location: Lake Tahoe, CA

Camera: Canon EOS 1D Mark II

Lens: EF 24-70mm f/2.8L USM

F-stop: f/7.1

Focal Length: 46 mm

Shutter: 1/320

Location: Cascade, ID

Camera: Canon EOS 7D

Lens: EF 50mm f/1.8L II

F-stop: f/7.1

Focal Length: 50 mm

Shutter: 1/2000

Location: Rogers Pass, BC

Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark II

Lens: EF 70-200mm f/4L USM

F-stop: f/4.0

Focal Length: 100 mm

Shutter: 1/640

Location: Central Oregon backcountry

Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II

Lens: EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM

F-stop: f/8.0

Focal Length: 115 mm

Shutter: 1/1200

Location: Brighton, UT

Camera: Canon EOS-1D Mark IV

Lens: EF 50mm f/1.4L USM

F-stop: f/6.3

Focal Length: 50 mm

Shutter: 1/60

Location: Valdez, AK

Camera: Canon EOS 5D mark III

Lens: EF 24-70 f/2.8L II USM

F-stop: f/5.0

Focal Length: 24 mm

Shutter: 1/1600

Location: Rogers Pass, BC

Camera: Canon EOS 7D

Lens: EF 70-300 f/4-5.6L IS USM

F-stop: f/10.0

Focal Length: 116 mm

Shutter: 1/1250

Location: Utica, MI

Camera: Canon EOS 7D

Lens: Rokinon 8mm fisheye

F-stop: f/5.6

Focal Length: 8 mm

Shutter: 1/250

Location: Lake Tahoe, CA

Camera: Canon EOS 7D

Lens: EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM

F-stop: f/8.0

Focal Length: 70 mm

Shutter: 1/1250

Location: Whistler, BC

Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark III

Lens: EF 300mm f/4.0L IS USM

F-stop: f/4.0

Focal Length: 300 mm

Shutter: 1/3200

Location: Pemberton, BC

Camera: Nikon D3

Lens: 80-200mm f/2.8

F-stop: f/7.1

Focal Length: 135 mm

Shutter: 1/1250

Location: Silverthorne, CO

Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark II

Lens: EF 24-70mm f/2.8L USM

F-stop: f/2.8

Focal Length: 32 mm

Shutter: 1/500

Location: Mt. Hood, OR

Camera: Toyo 4×5 field

Lens: Nikkor 135mm

F-Stop: f/8.0

Film: Fujifilm Provia 100F

Focal Length: 135 mm

Shutter: 4 hours

Location: Valle Nevado, CL

Camera: Sony ILCE-7S

Lens: 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OSS

F-stop: f/13.0

Focal Length: 105 mm

Shutter: 1/500

Location: Mt. Baker, WA

Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark III

Lens: EF 28-70mm f/2.8L USM

F-stop: f/8.0

Focal Length: 50 mm

Shutter: 1/1250

Location: McCall, ID

Camera: Nikon D700

Lens: 80-200mm f/2.8

F-stop: f/7.1

Focal Length: 100 mm

Shutter: 1/1250

See also: Announcing the winning photographs in our photo competition, Exposure

exposure.snowboardmag.com